Hounds Fall on the Road to Louisville, 3-0

News Release

The host's tallies came via a brace from Cameron Lancaster in the 8th and 64th minute, respectively, while Niall McCabe added a late goal in the 78th minute.

Pittsburgh was felled by some unlucky pregame news, as starting right back Ritchie Duffie was a late scratch due to a lower-body injury - the club does not expect the injury to be long-term. Add in the return of loanee Lalas Abubakar to Columbus Crew SC and Pittsburgh was without half of its starting back four to begin the match.

Louisville took advantage, pouring on an opponent season-high 22 shots, including seven on goal. The three goals allowed tied the season opener on March 25 against New York Red Bulls II for the most goals allowed in a single league game this season and the deficit marked the first time this year the Hounds have lost by more than one goal in league play.

Much like the first visit between these two teams this past May, Louisville struck early with a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match. Lancaster converted a free kick from distance after center back Jamal Jack was whistled for the foul.

Lancaster would add to his goal total in the second half, scoring in close on goalkeeper Trey Mitchell thanks to the set-up from Brian Ownby. McCabe later solidified the 3-nil result after Richard Ballard found him with space in the right side of the box.

For the Hounds, the loss extends their winless streak to five games in league play, which includes three shutouts at the hands of the opposition. The defeat stopped a brief two-match unbeaten streak on the road as well, while Louisville extended its unbeaten streak at home to 12 games.

Also of note, the Hounds will be without left back Taylor Washington in their next game due to yellow card accumulation after he picked up fifth of the season in the 71st minute.

The Hounds will look to bounce back at home with another tough test in the Tampa Bay Rowdies (6-3-6) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at Highmark Stadium.


