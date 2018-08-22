Hounds Edge Hooks in Extras

In Minor League Baseball's new extra-innings protocol, a one-run lead for a visiting team is about as "thin" as it gets, putting the home team in great position to tie or win. The RockHounds scored just once in the top of the 10th Tuesday night. Thanks to Kyle Finnegan, one run was enough.

Finnegan retired the side in order, the last two outs with the tying run at third, as the 'Hounds edged the Hooks, 3-2, in 10 innings at Whataburger field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Tyler Ramirez drove in designated runner Jonah Heim with a one-out single up the middle in the top of the 10th, but Hooks relievers Justin Ferrell and Kit Scheetz retired the next two batters, holding the 'Hounds to a single run. Finnegan responded with a 1-2-3 inning, aided by Eli White's solid play on a ball up the middle, and finished off with a full-count strikeout of Ronnie Dawson with a high-90's fastball.

The RockHounds took a 1-0 lead in the second on Seth Brown's leadoff double (his league-leading 35th) and Richie Martin's RBI triple.

Starter Norge Ruiz had allowed just one his through the first four innings, at one point retiring 11 consecutive batters, before the Hooks strung four consecutive hits together in the fifth, capped by RBI doubles from Josh Rojas and Lorenzo Quintana. Ruiz went seven innings, allowing two runs (earned) on seven hits. He struck out six batters with no walks.

Corpus Christi's 2-1 lead stood until the eighth, when J.P. Sportman homered to left field against right-hander Brandon Bailey.

The save was Kyle Finnegan's 10th in as many chances with the RockHounds in 2018.

Seth Brown has hit in five straight games, going 6-for-17 (.353), with one double, two home runs and seven RBI.

Richie Martin (2-for-3, RBI triple, caught stealing) has reached base in 27-of-29 games (.278 with seven stolen bases in nine attempts).

Tyler Ramirez has hit in 16-of-19 games (.347 with 13 RBI) and has reached base in 23-of-25 (.326 with 22 RBI ... corrected).

Eli White has reached base in seven straight games (9-27, .333) with three doubles and four RBI (two walks, HBP = .400 OBP)

Skye Bolt and Luis Barrera both went 0-for-4 ... rare of late for each. Skye has hit in 8-of-his-last-11 games (.349) and in 17-of-22 (.345, with five HR & 18 RBI). Luis was held hitless for the second straight game, but just the fourth time in his last 21 (.355) and failed to reach base for just the third time in 27 games (.340).

The Hooks will have a pair of Houston Astros on the roster, both on re-hab assignments, for Wednesday's game. Pitcher Chris Devensky (a former Corpus Christi Hook) and catcher Brian McCann are expected to see action in the game.

The new extra-innings protocol has given us a never-before-heard end of inning radio call:

"Three up, three down, no runs ... no hits ... no errors ... and one man left on base."

The Hooks are 44-20 at Whataburger Field in 2018, with six of the losses coming against the RockHounds. The Hooks are 7-6 against the 'Hounds ... and 37-14 against the rest of the Texas League ... at home.

Wednesday's pitching match-up is both good ... and TALL. Corpus Christi's Brock Dykxhoorn and the RockHounds' Brian Howard both stand 6-feet-9. The Hooks have the "weight advantage" - - Dykxhoorn weighs in at 255, a 70-pound "edge" over Howard (Brian goes in at 185).

Wednesday, August 22 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Whataburger Field Corpus Christi, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m. NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 7:00 p.m.

- Second of a four-game series and of a seven-game road trip

- August 22-24 at Corpus Christi; August 25-27 at Frisco;

- 'Hounds return home Tuesday, August 28 for the final homestand of the season!

CC: Brock Dykxhoorn (RH, 3-1, 3.08)

RH: Brian Howard (RH, 2-3, 3.42)

