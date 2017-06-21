Hot Wings Sweep Bisons

News Release

Making his first rehab start with Rochester, Hector Santiago was exceptional on the mound for the Red Wings. In his three innings of work, Santiago allowed no hits and no runs, while walking two batters and striking out two on 57 pitches, 34 of which were strikes. Kam Mickolio pitched in relief of Santana, but was pulled in the middle of his second batter faced after an injury ended his outing after just 0.1 innings pitched. Mason Melotakis was then called on to take the mound and finished the top of the fourth for the Red Wings, as the game remained scoreless.

The Red Wings struggled early offensively, but were able to get on the board first in the bottom of the fourth. Leading off the inning against Luis Santos, Mitch Garver delivered his sixth home run of the year to give Rochester the lead, 1-0. The home run also pushed Garver's hitting streak to six games, his longest streak of the season. With two outs in the inning, Niko Goodrum hit a ball deep to right field, where it bounced off Shane Optiz's glove and hopped over the wall for a solo home run, his seventh of the season, to give Rochester a 2-0 lead.

Also making his first rehab assignment with Rochester was Phil Hughes, who came on to hold down the lead and pitch the top of the fifth. In his lone inning of work, Hughes allowed just a walk as the Red Wings lead remained intact.

In the bottom of the fifth, Zack Granite launched his second home run of the season to right, further padding the Rochester lead, 3-0. With the hit, Granite's current on-base streak is now up to 20 consecutive games since June 1.

Starting on the mound for the Bisons, Santos went six innings for Buffalo. In his six frames on the mound, Santos allowed six hits, three runs (all earned), one walk and three home runs while striking out six on 96 pitches-67 for strikes.

D.J. Baxendale pitched three innings in relief, allowing just two hits, the first hits for Buffalo on the afternoon.

Trevor Hildenberger took over for D.J. Baxendale with one out in the eighth inning, with one out and a runner at first. Baxendale pitched 2.1 relief innings, allowing two hits - the first hits for Buffalo on the afternoon. Hildenberger walked the first batter he faced, struck out the next batter, and gave up a bloop hit that scored a run as the Bisons closed to within two runs at 3-1. But Hildenberger retired Jarrod Saltalamacchia on a checked swing strike three to preserve the lead.

In the ninth inning, Hildenberger got three quick outs to record his sixth save in seven attempts. Melotakis was credited with the win, his first Triple-A victory.

Winning Pitcher: Melotakis (1-0)

Losing Pitcher: Santos (2-7)

Save: Hildenberger (6)

