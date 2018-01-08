Hot Stove Gathering to be Held January 29th

News Release

Rome Braves Field Staff and Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker Scheduled to Appear

Rome, GA - The 2018 Hot Stove Gathering will be held at the Forum River Center in downtown Rome on Monday January 29th from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Scheduled guests include the Rome Braves field staff of manager Rocket Wheeler, hitting coach Bobby Moore, pitching coach Dan Meyer and new trainer Vic Scarpone. New Rome Braves General Manager Jim Bishop and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker will also be on hand.

Additional guests include Atlanta Braves Assistant Director of Player Development Jonathan Schuerholz, Manager, Minor League Administration Ron Knight, Director of Scouting Brian Bridges, and former Rome Braves player Braeden Schlehuber. More guests to be announced.

The annual event, in its 16th year, benefits local charities. Fans can enjoy an "all you can eat" gourmet ballpark fare dinner including hot dogs, chili dogs, chicken tenders, and much more. There will be a question and answer opportunity, autograph session, and more. There will be a sports memorabilia silent auction from 5:30pm-7:00pm.

Tickets are available now and are $15 in advance ($20 at the door) and can be purchased at the Rome Braves ticket office and online at romebraves.com. Children's tickets are $10 in advance ($12 at the door). Season ticket holders can take advantage of getting two tickets for $25 if they purchase now. Tickets purchased the day of the event are based on availability.

Special VIP tickets can be purchased that include a cocktail reception meet and greet with the evening's special guests and gift bag. VIP tickets can be purchased for $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets are available at the State Mutual Stadium ticket office, through members of the Rome High School Baseball team, and online at RomeBraves.com.

The Rome Braves open the season on April 5th against the Hagerstown Suns at 7 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium.

