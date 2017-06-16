Hot Rods to Change Radio Broadcast Format this Weekend

News Release

Bowling Green, KY - Due to damages suffered during severe thunderstorms on Thursday, the Bowling Green Hot Rods announced that they will be broadcasting the series this weekend against the Great Lakes Loons on an online-only stream through Streamguys.

The Hot Rods radio affiliate, WBGN Bowling Green (Willie 107.9/AM1340), suffered damage during a collection of thunderstorms that hit Southcentral Kentucky on Thursday.

Those storms cancelled the Hot Rods series finale against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

For the next three days, the Hot Rods will be broadcasting exclusively on a stream provided by Streamguys, a site dedicated to minor league baseball broadcasts.

"We really appreciate Streamguys helping us out on such short notice," said Hot Rods Manager of Media and Broadcasting Alex Cohen.

"We also really appreciate the understanding of our fans. We hope they know that there are a number of minor league teams that do their broadcast solely via Streamguys, and that we are in good hands for this weekend."

Below is the stream that you can listen to the Hot Rods this weekend.

http://milb.streamguys1.com/bowlinggreenhotrods

Fans who want to listen can put the link above into their browser. It will play on your phone, computer or tablet.

You can tune into tonight and Saturday night starting at 6:35 PM, while the first pitch for the series finale on Sunday is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

To start the second half of the Midwest League season on Thursday, the Hot Rods expect to have their normal radio broadcast and internet stream up and running.

When that happens, you can listen in to Play-by-Play Broadcaster Alex Cohen for all the games on www.williecountry.com (Click on BG Listen Live) or on AM 1340 and 97.1 Willie in Southcentral Kentucky.

