Hot Rods Split Doubleheader, Win Series with Lugnuts

Bowling Green, KY - After winning the opener of a three-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Monday, the Bowling Green Hot Rods split a doubleheader and clinched a series victory on Wednesday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods were shutout by a score of 4-0 in game one but came back and beat Lansing by a score of 5-3 in game two.

For game one, the Bowling Green bats were three-hit by a combination of starter Andy Ravel (W, 1-0) and lefty Tayler Saucedo (S, 1).

Ravel gave up three hits in five frames with four strikeouts while Saucedo secured the shutout with two perfect innings while striking out five batters in the process.

Offensively, Lansing got a RBI double from second basemen Bo Bichette in the first inning and didn't look back. They tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning for insurance.

On the mound, Kenny Rosenberg (L, 0-1) struck out eight batters in 4.1 innings pitched. The eight punchouts are the most for a Hot Rods pitcher this year.

In game two, the Hot Rods avenged their shutout quickly by scoring two runs in the first inning against Lugnuts ace Justin Maese (L, 0-1) to take an early 2-0 lead.

Following a solo homer from Lugnuts designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lansing tied the game up in the third inning by a run-scoring single from Bichette to make the score 2-2.

With a Bowling Green run in the third (sacrifice fly from designated hitter Nate Lowe) and the Lugnuts scoring a run in the top of the sixth, the game reaching its pinnacle with the score knotted up at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

To begin the frame, Bowling Green got things started as a single by third basemen Robbie Tenerowicz and a double by Eleardo Cabrera put runners at second and third with nobody out.

The runners remained there with two outs until shortstop Lucius Fox came through with the go-ahead RBI double to score Tenerowicz and make the score 4-3.

One batter later, second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni ripped an RBI single to plate Cabrera and give the Hot Rods the cushion they needed.

From a pitching perspective, Bowling Green got a quality start from JD Busfield (W, 1-0). The righty went six innings, giving up three runs (one earned) while striking out seven batters without walking one.

To secure the win for Busfield and the Hot Rods, righty Elias Torres (S, 1) pitched a perfect seventh to finish the game.

With a series victory against the Lugnuts, the Hot Rods will continue a six-game homestand by welcoming the Fort Wayne TinCaps to town on Thursday.

Lefty Brock Burke is expected to toe the rubber for Bowling Green while Fort Wayne will counter with lefty Logan Allen.

First pitch is at 6:35 central time at Bowling Green Ballpark.

You can also listen in to Play-by-Play Broadcaster Alex Cohen for all the games on www.williecountry.com (Click on BG Listen Live) or on AM 1340 and 97.1 Willie in Southcentral Kentucky.

