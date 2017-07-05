Hot Rods Hold on to Top Dragons, 6-5

News Release

Bowling Green, Ky. - Bowling Green pitchers worked out of major jams in the eighth and ninth innings as they held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 6-5 on Wednesday night. The Hot Rods have won the first two games of the three-game series that will conclude on Thursday night.

The Dragons trailed 6-2 through seven innings but scored three runs in the eighth to pull within one run, and they had runners at second and third with two outs with a chance to tie or take the lead. But Bowling Green reliever Peter Bayer, who had allowed three hits and three runs in the inning, struck out Shane Mardirosian swinging to end the threat.

In the ninth, Hector Vargas delivered a sharp single to start the inning. After Jose Siri struck out, Taylor Trammell lined a hit to right field to move Vargas to second. Kevin Franklin struck out on a pitch in the dirt. Vargas apparently expected the ball to get away from the catcher and broke for third base, but he was an easy out to end the game.

The Dragons collected 12 hits including three each by Vargas, Siri, and Tyler Stephenson. Siri hit his 12th home run of the year to open the eighth inning. Stephenson had a run-scoring double later in the same inning. Siri extended his hitting streak to 13 straight games.

Dragons starting pitcher Scott Moss (10-4) suffered the loss as he had his shortest start of the year. Moss went four innings and threw 84 pitches, allowing five hits and three runs with four walks and six strikeouts.

The Dragons received quality relief work from Joel Kuhnel, who went two and one-third scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, and Jesse Stallings, who pitched a perfect inning. Reliever Carlos Machorro had his roughest outing of the year, allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Up Next: The Dragons (6-8, 47-37) close out the series with the Hot Rods (7-7, 38-43) on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. (EDT). Tony Santillan (5-3, 2.68) will start for the Dragons.

The next Dragons home game is Friday, July 7 when they open a four-game series against the South Bend Cubs at Fifth Third Field.

