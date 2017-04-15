Hot Rods Fail to Finish Sweep against TinCaps

News Release

Bowling Green, KY - To finish off the second three-game series of a six-game homestand, the Bowling Green Hot Rods fell to the Fort Wayne TinCaps by a score of 12-7 at Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday afternoon.

In a game that started with a series sweep on the line, the TinCaps made the chances of that slim early on against Hot Rods starter Travis Ott (L, 0-1). Fort Wayne scored five runs on three hits and three walks against the lefty in the first inning to take an early 5-0 advantage.

Two innings later with righty Deivy Mendez in the game, Fort Wayne got a three-run homer from first basemen Brad Zunica, a two-run blast by catcher Marcus Greene Jr. and a solo shot from third basemen Hudson Potts to take a commanding 11-0 lead.

Overall, Greene led the TinCaps with a breakout game, going 2-for-4 with a career-high five runs batted in.

The lead was plenty for Fort Wayne starter Jerry Keel (W, 1-0), who left after five innings while giving up just two runs on three hits.

Offensively, the Hot Rods scored their most runs in any game this season despite being defeating.

The strong output was started with a two-double by outfielder Jesus Sanchez in the third inning against Keel.

In the sixth inning, designated hitter Jonah Heim launched a two-run blast to double the Hot Rods run output on one swing.

Two innings later, RBI singles from Heim and outfielder Eleardo Cabrera along with a run-scoring groundout off the bat of outfielder Josh Lowe capped off a respectable showing at the dish.

After not giving up more than four runs in a game all season, the 12 runs plated by the TinCaps were the most against the Hot Rods since they gave up 15 runs in a loss against the Great Lakes Loons in Game One of the Midwest League Eastern Divisional Playoffs back on September 7.

Following a league-wide off day on Sunday, the Hot Rods will hit the road for the first stretch of a week-long stint away from Southcentral Kentucky in Eastlake, Ohio against the Lake County Captains. Righty Adrian Navas is expected to toe the rubber for Bowling Green while Lake County will counter with righty Micah Miniard.

First pitch is at 5:30 p.m. central time on Monday from Classic Park.

You can also listen in to Play-by-Play Broadcaster Alex Cohen for all the games on www.williecountry.com (Click on BG Listen Live) or on AM 1340 and 97.1 Willie in Southcentral Kentucky.

