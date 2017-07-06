Hot Rods Edge Dragons 2-1 in Road Trip Finale

News Release

Bowling Green, Ky. - Three Bowling Green pitchers combined to allow just five hits and one unearned run as the Hot Rods edged the Dayton Dragons 2-1 on Thursday night. The Hot Rods swept the three-game series, continuing the Dragons struggles on the road. While the Dragons have posted a home record of 30-14 for the year, they have lost 15 of their last 20 road games.

Dragons starting pitcher Tony Santillan (5-4) was charged with the hard-luck loss. He pitched well over six innings, allowing five hits and two runs (both on solo homers) with no walks and seven strikeouts.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, scoring a run without a hit when Tyler Stephenson and Bruce Yari drew back-to-back walks and Stephenson scored from second on a two-out error. But Bowling Green tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run by 2016 first round draft pick Josh Lowe, his seventh home run of the year. Then in the sixth, Garrett Whitley, a first round pick from 2015, broke the tie with a long home run to left field, his fifth of the year, to make it 2-1 and close out the scoring.

The Dragons five hits came from five different players. Stephenson had a double for the team's only extra base hit. Jose Siri was 1 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to 14 straight games, tied for 10th longest in Dragons history.

Up Next: The Dragons (6-9, 47-38) return home to open a four-game series with the South Bend Cubs (5-10, 44-40) on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Andrew Jordan (3-5, 4.74) will start for the Dragons against South Bend's Manuel Rondon (8-2, 4.68).

