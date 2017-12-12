Hot Hogs Take Weekend Wins

News Release

The Rockford IceHogs allowed a season-high eight goals in an 8-1 loss to Manitoba last week before rebounding with back-to-back wins against the Chicago Wolves (4-3 OTW) and Texas Stars (6-2 win). The Hogs have won five of their last eight games and points in six of those eight contests since Nov. 18. Rockford enters the week with an overall record of 13-9-1-0 (27 points) and ranked second in the Central Division behind Manitoba (17-5-1-1).

Rockford has fired 30+ shots in eight straight games since Nov. 15 and in 16 of their last 17 contests dating to Oct 22. The Icehogs have combined for a league-high 809 shots through their first 23 games - 57 more than second-place Laval in its first 24 games - and are currently pacing the AHL with 35.17 shots per game.

The Hogs won two of three home games last week to cap that stretch of games with their league-leading ninth home win this season...Rockford now boasts an overall home record of 9-5-1-0 thus far in 2017-18 and enters the week tied with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the most points at home in the AHL (19 points).

Jeff Glass won two of his three starts last week, stopping 32 of 35 pucks against the Wolves and 29 of 31 pucks against the Stars. Glass has won seven of his last nine starts since Oct. 21 and is unbeaten in eight of those nine appearances after taking Iowa to overtime on Nov. 24.

Vinnie Hinostroza tallied a career high-tying three points (3a) in the IceHogs' win against the Stars on Teddy Bear Toss night. Hinostroza has yet to go more than two straight games without tallying a point and currently leads the team and ranks tied for ninth in the AHL in scoring with 9g-13a-22pts in 23 games.

Rookie Matthew Highmore capped last week's game with a multi-point effort (1g, 1a) against the Stars. Highmore has scored a team-high 10 goals on the campaign and currently ranks tied for third in goals among AHL rookies and tied for sixth in the league in rookie scoring.

