Hoskins Ties Single-Season Homer Record in Win

News Release

Rhys Hoskins launched two home runs to power the IronPigs (67-43) to a 4-3 victory over the Rochester Red Wings (62-47) Wednesday night at Frontier Field.

Hoskins spotted the Pigs a 3-0 lead with a pair of homers in his first two at-bats of the night.

Scott Kingery led off the game with a ground-rule double to right field. After J.P. Crawford grounded out, Hoskins launched a two-run home run to spot Pigs starter Brandon Leibrandt a 2-0 lead before he stepped to the mound.

Leibrandt would toss three scoreless innings before he issued a run in the bottom of the fourth.

Hoskins came to the plate in the top of the third, sitting on an International League leading 25 home runs. He extended that lead with a solo home run to straight-away center field to up the Pigs lead to 3-0.

The Sacramento, Calif., native's 26th homer of the season tied the single-season franchise record, set by Andy Tracy in 2009.

The Red Wings came back with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Leonardo Reginatto sent a sacrifice fly to center scoring Mitch Garver to trim the Pigs lead to 3-1.

Daniel Palka then sent a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 3, as he plated Niko Goodrum .

The Pigs wasted little time taking back the lead as Brock Stassi singled home Jorge Alfaro in the top of the sixth, to what proved to be the game winner.

With a 4-3 lead in hand, Cesar Ramos spelled Alexis Rivero in the sixth inning and he tossed two 1/3 scoreless innings. Rivero picked up the win, his first career Triple-A victory, as he left as the pitcher of record.

Ricardo Pinto would toss the final one 2/3 innings for the Pigs, surrendering just two hits while racking up three strikeouts and did not issue a run. With another scoreless outing, Pinto has now tossed 18 2/3 scoreless innings and picked up his first save of the year preserving a Pigs 4-3 victory.

The Pigs go for the series sweep of the Red Wings Thursday night at Fronteir Field. The Pigs will send right-hander Zach Eflin (1-3, 4.10) and the Red Wings will send left-hander Hector Santiago (0-1, 6.75). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

