Hoskins and Kapler to attend Phillies Caravan, Valent named King of Baseballtown

Reading, PA - Former Reading Fightin Phil and current Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins along with newly hired Phillies manager Gabe Kapler will headline the Phillies Caravan on Tuesday, January 16th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Eric Valent, a member of the Baseballtown Hall of Fame will be crowned the 2018 King of Baseballtown. More special guests from the Phillies organization are expected to be announced at a later date.

Hoskins, a fan-favorite with the Phillies, is a 2016 Fightin Phils alum. The first baseman played in 50 games for the Philadelphia Phillies after getting called up from the triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, where he mashed an incredible 29 home runs. He hit .259 with 18 home runs and 48 RBI while scoring 37 runs for the Phillies. Hoskins finished fourth in the Rookie of Year vote.

During the 2016 season with the Fightin Phils, Hoskins hit .281 with 26 doubles, 38 home runs, 116 RBIs and 95 runs scored in 135 games. He was named to the Eastern League All-Star Team and awarded the Eastern League Rookie of the Year award.

Kapler, 42, was named the 54th manager in Philadelphia Phillies history on October 30, 2017. This will be his first major-league managerial post. Kapler managed one season in the minor leagues the Greenville Drive, the single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox in 2007.

Prior to being named manager, Kapler served as the Director of Player Development for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2014 through the end of the 2017 season. The 42-year-old has spent time in broadcasting and also as a coach for the Israeli national baseball team in 2013.

The first-year manager turned in a 12-year career in the major leagues, playing for the Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays. Kapler was a member of the 2004 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox and retired after the 2010 season.

Valent is a resident of Sinking Spring and played for the Reading Phillies throughout the 2000 season. He led the Reading Phillies in home runs (22), RBI (90), walks (70), runs (81) and slugging percentage (.467). A standout at UCLA, was named Pac-10 Player of the Year in 1998. Valent holds the record for most career home runs in Pac-10 history with 69 and is the UCLA career RBI leader with 219. He was inducted into the UCLA Hall of Fame in 2015.

He was a first round (42nd) pick of the Phillies in the supplemental draft in 1998 from UCLA. The Sinking Spring resident played five seasons in the majors, including his 2004 season with the New York Mets where he hit .267 with 13 homers and 34 RBIs. He was inducted into the Baseballtown Hall of Fame in 2016 with Pat Burrell, Jason Michaels, Gary Burnham, Nick Punto and broadcaster Steve Degler. Valent has been a coach and scout with the Philadelphia Phillies organization since 2009. The 2018 season will be his first with the Miami Marlins working as a scout. In recent years, Valent has been providing youth baseball instruction, including his "Fun and Fundamentals" baseball camps at FirstEnergy Stadium for youth baseball players.

The Phillies Caravan, "Not Your Father\'s Chicken Dinner Banquet...This is a Baseball Celebration!" is an exciting format sure to excite hard-core baseball fans, Phillies fans, families and community-minded citizens of Baseballtown. The 2018 Baseballtown Caravan and Phillies Winter Tour, presented by Baseballtown Charities, will help benefit the Savage 61 Dream Field.

The program will not only include the crowning of Eric Valent as the 2018 King of Baseballtown, but will also include: a family-friendly cocktail party from 5:30 until 7:00 pm, with an opportunity to meet other Baseballtown figures. Great food will be served that will include a Slider Bar, a French Fry Bar, and more!

Individual tickets are $25. Tickets are $20 when you purchase ten or more tickets. Doors open at 5:30 pm and the program gets underway at 7:00 pm. The event will include 2018 Philadelphia Phillies players, coaches and front office staff members that will speak to the crowd and answer questions about the 2018 Philadelphia Phillies.

The event will also feature an auction featuring sports collectibles and other items, raffles, highlight videos, and more. There will be an update on the Savage 61 Dream Field and construction.

Those who wish to attend can call 610-370-BALL to purchase tickets or go online at fightinphils.tix.milbstore.com.

America\'s Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania\'s Americana Region. Season tickets for the 2018 season are available online at Fightins.com, by phone at 610-370-BALL, and in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins.

Mike Ventola

Reading Fightin Phils Baseball

Proud A.A. Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies

610-375-8469

The Reading Fightin Phils' FirstEnergy Stadium has been named:

- # 1 Minor League Baseball destination in all of Pennsylvania - Stadium Journey

- Third-best Minor League Ballpark in the United States - USA TODAY Travel Media

- America\'s # 1 Classic Ballpark in all of the Minor Leagues - Baseball America

- Best Ballpark in the Minor Leagues - digitalballparks.com

The Phillies Caravan, "Not Your Father's Chicken Dinner Banquet...This is a Baseball Celebration!" is an exciting format sure to excite hard-core baseball fans, Phillies fans, families and community-minded citizens of Baseballtown. The 2018 Baseballtown Caravan and Phillies Winter Tour, presented by Baseballtown Charities, will help benefit the Savage 61 Dream Field.

The program will not only include the crowning of Eric Valent as the 2018 King of Baseballtown, but will also include: a family-friendly cocktail party from 5:30 until 7:00 pm, with an opportunity to meet other Baseballtown figures. Great food will be served that will include a Slider Bar, a French Fry Bar, and more!

Individual tickets are $25. Tickets are $20 when you purchase ten or more tickets. Doors open at 5:30 pm and the program gets underway at 7:00 pm. The event will include 2018 Philadelphia Phillies players, coaches and front office staff members that will speak to the crowd and answer questions about the 2018 Philadelphia Phillies.

The event will also feature an auction featuring sports collectibles and other items, raffles, highlight videos, and more. There will be an update on the Savage 61 Dream Field and construction.

Those who wish to attend can call 610-370-BALL to purchase tickets or go online at fightinphils.tix.milbstore.com.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region. Season tickets for the 2018 season are available online at Fightins.com, by phone at 610-370-BALL, and in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins.

