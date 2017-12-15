Hora Returned to Royals, Krushelnyski Back up to Phantoms

News Release

Reading, PA - Defenseman Frank Hora returned on loan to the Reading Royals from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Monday and the Phantoms recalled on loan forward Alex Krushelnyski. Hora is a rookie from Cheektowaga, NY and has three assists, 12 PIMs and a plus-seven rating in 17 games. He has skated in three games with the Phantoms this season.

Krushelnyski tops the Royals with 22 points and is tied for a team-high ten goals in 18 games. He leads the Royals with a plus-12 rating. The fourth-year professional returned from Lehigh Valley Nov. 30 and recorded points in four of five games. In his previous call up, Krushelnyski had an assist in three Phantoms games. In 52 career AHL contests, he has three goals and nine points.

The Royals begin a three-in-three this Friday with a game against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:00 p.m. On Sat., Dec. 16 against the Nailers, it's the annual Teddy Bear Toss game and Ugly Sweater Jerseys. Plus, the first 2,000 fans receive a Royals Christmas ornament, presented by Met-Ed. Sunday's game against Adirondack features $5 Green Zone tickets, magnet photo frame giveaway and dollar dogs, presented by Tower Health.

