Hora Returned to Royals, Krushelnyski Back up to Phantoms

December 15, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals
News Release
Reading, PA - Defenseman Frank Hora returned on loan to the Reading Royals from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Monday and the Phantoms recalled on loan forward Alex Krushelnyski. Hora is a rookie from Cheektowaga, NY and has three assists, 12 PIMs and a plus-seven rating in 17 games. He has skated in three games with the Phantoms this season.
Krushelnyski tops the Royals with 22 points and is tied for a team-high ten goals in 18 games. He leads the Royals with a plus-12 rating. The fourth-year professional returned from Lehigh Valley Nov. 30 and recorded points in four of five games. In his previous call up, Krushelnyski had an assist in three Phantoms games. In 52 career AHL contests, he has three goals and nine points.
The Royals begin a three-in-three this Friday with a game against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:00 p.m. On Sat., Dec. 16 against the Nailers, it's the annual Teddy Bear Toss game and Ugly Sweater Jerseys. Plus, the first 2,000 fans receive a Royals Christmas ornament, presented by Met-Ed. Sunday's game against Adirondack features $5 Green Zone tickets, magnet photo frame giveaway and dollar dogs, presented by Tower Health.
Santa Sacks Holiday Gift
Stuff the stocking with Santa Sacks! Get an autographed Royals puck and come out to three of our biggest games for just $30.
- Sat., Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Slapshot bobblehead giveaway, THON Night, Star Wars jerseys)
- Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Pink in the Rink, knit scarf giveaway)
- Sat., Mar. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Yannick Tifu number retired, Meet WWE Million Dollar Man)
- Sat., Mar. 24 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kelly Cup Tribute puck giveaway, Autism Awareness jerseys)
- Sat., Apr. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (FANdemonium, fan appreciation, fan's choice giveaway)
- Call 610-898-PUCK and tickets are available here.
More $5 Tickets
The Royals are pleased to announce $5 tickets in the Green Zone to two more upcoming games in December!
- Sun., Dec. 17 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack (dollar dogs and player photo) | Thurs., Dec. 28 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (special Flyers jerseys, aPHILLYation night)
- Call 610-898-PUCK (7825) and tickets are available here.
About the Royals
The Royals have been owned by serial entrepreneur Jack Gulati since 2014 and are in their 17th ECHL season. Proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading plays in the Santander Arena, located in downtown Reading, PA at 700 Penn Street. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs in eight straight seasons and are four-time division champions.
Reading Royals Mobile App
Head to the App Store and Google Play to download the new Reading Royals app on your smartphone! Stay up-to-date with team news, receive notifications and purchase tickets for your next experience at Santander Arena.
Broadcast Coverage
All Royals game can be heard on Rumba 1340 AM and the iHeartRadio app by searching "Rumba 1340". The pregame show starts 15 minutes before puck drop. Watch Royals games on ECHL.tv. Reading away games are shown locally on BCTV, channel 15 Comcast, channel 19 Service Electric.
David Fine
Reading Royals Hockey | Royalshockey.com
Broadcaster, Director of Media Relations
E: dfine@royalshockey.com
P: 610-898-7219
