Hops Top Canadians 9-2 on Monday Night

News Release

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - With two outs and nobody on in the top of the 1st inning, Canadians starter LHP Brody Rodning likely thought it would be a quick three-up, three-down frame that would give his offense a little pep in their step. Five batters later and Hillsboro suddenly had three runs on the board which would be enough to once again sink Vancouver as the Hops pulled away for a 9-2 win on Monday night.

The Canadians offense was quiet for a third straight game as the North Division leaders went 5-for-31 (.138) at the plate, leaving eight runners on-base, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. While Vancouver offense struggled, the pitching had its woes as well with relievers RHP Chris Hall allowing a pair of runs over his 1 2/3 innings of work and LHP Grayson Huffman giving up four runs in his 2 1/3 innings including a home run to 3B Drew Ellis, his third of the season, that put the game on ice.

Bright spots saw Canadians RHP Brayden Bouchey go 2 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball as the White Rock, B.C. resident scattered three hits while offensively RF Brock Lundquist went 2-for-3 with a double.

With the loss, Vancouver falls to 18-14 (.593) and remain two games clear of Tri-City in the North Division with six games remaining. The Canadians hold the tie-breaker with Tri-City in the event that both Vancouver and the Dust Devils finish the second half with identical records. Because Vancouver and Tri-City won't play in the first half, the record against division opponents is the next option and Vancouver has a higher winning percentage against Everett and Spokane.

The Canadians will play game four of this five-game series on Tuesday, July 18th at 7:05pm as manager Rich Miller sends LHP Wilfri Aleton (2-2, 4.74) against Hillsboro starter RHP Mitch Aker (0-4, 8.53). This game can be heard live and in its entirety at www.canadiansbaseball.com and on TSN1040 Sports Radio with Rob Fai.

Tickets to Tuesday's game can be purchased by going to www.canadiansbaseball.com, calling 604.872.5232, or visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

The Canadians welcome baseball great Dave Justice on Tuesday as part of the 2017 Superstar Series, presented by Blakes and The BC Sports Hall of Fame.

