Hops Swept at Eugene

While baseball outfields can vary in depth, the infield is uniform. No matter what park you play in, the distance between the bases is 90 feet and it's 60 feet, 6 inches from the mound to the plate.

That 90 foot distance from third to home must have seemed like a like a foggy mile these last three days for the Hillsboro Hops, who left 32 runners on base at P.K. Park and left town without a victory.

Eugene struck for five runs in the third inning and Hillsboro failed to captialize on numerous free passes and scoring opportunities in an 8-3 loss to the host Emeralds, who swept the three-game series.

Hillsboro returns to Tonkin Field Thursday night now trailing first-place Eugene by three games in the Northwest League South Division standings.

Back-to-back two-run doubles by Aramis Ademan and Miguel Amaya in the fifth inning provided all the runs that the Emeralds would need. Mitchell Aker was charged with six earned runs over three innings to fall to 0-3 with the Hops. Eugene starter Jesus Camargo allowed three hits and walked four in his four innings, but fanned six Hops and gave up a single earned run. Elvis Diaz blanked the Hops over the fifth and sixth innings to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Ademan and Amaya continued to torch the Hops, driving in a combined seven runs Wednesday.

The Hops tweaked their lineup Wednesday, moving Yan Sanchez into the leadoff spot. Sanched reached base twice and scored a run. Camden Duzenack had two hits to raise his batting average to .400 and Eudy Ramos had a hit in all three games of the series. But the Hops continued to struggled in the clutch, going 1-10 with runners in scoring position, finishing the series 3-30 with a runner at second and/or third. The Hops left 13 runners on base, failing to make Eugene pay for a combined eight walks and a hit batter.

By contrast, the Emeralds went 5-6 with runners in scoring position and did not strand a runner on base until the seventh inning, leaving just two for the game.

Thursday's series opener against Everett starts at 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 kids will receive a free replica of the Hops' alternate "Action Green" jerseys, debuted during the last homestand. Tune in at 6:35 p.m. for the live radio broadcast on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

