Hops Fall in Everett

EVERETT, WASH. --- Everett used an 11-hit attack, scoring three times in the second inning and three more in the third in a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday afternoon at Everett Memorial Stadium. The two clubs have split the first four games of the season-opening five-game series.

Greifer Andrade, Jonas Lantigua and Osmy Gregorio all had run-scoring hits off Hops starter Connor Grey in the second inning.

In the third, Joseph Rosa hit his second home run of the season. Later in the frame, Andrade had a sacrifice fly and Lantigua carded his second run-scoring double to make it 6-0.

The Hops scored their three runs in the top of the fourth on a two-out, bases-loaded double by the number-eight hitter, catcher Cole Thompson . But that was all they could do, getting only one more runner as far as third base the remainder of the game. The Everett relief quartet of Paul Covelle, Tyler Watson, Adonis De La Cruz and David Ellingson allowed just one hit in four innings, with one walk in four strikeouts.

Everett starter Andres Torres worked the first five innings, giving up six hits and three unearned runs to pick up the win. Grey took the loss, allowing six runs (all earned) in two and two-thirds innings. Relievers Rafael Pujols (2.1 ip), Junior Garcia (2.1 ip) and Erbert Gonzalez (0.2 ip) didn't allow a run in five and a third innings.

Hops players Billy Endris, Eudy Ramos and Yan Sanchez each have at least one hit in all four games this season.

The series concludes on Monday morning at 11:05 AM, with the pregame show on Rip City Radio 620 AM beginning at 10:35.

The Hops' home opener is Tuesday night at 7:05 PM against Salem-Keizer.

