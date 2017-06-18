Hops Defeat Soggy Sox

News Release

Everett, WA - The AquaSox (1-2) fell to the Hillsboro Hops (2-1) 12-4, after surrendering eight runs in the first. Cody Mobley pitched a rough first inning for the Frogs allowing six runs while striking out two and exiting the game with 0.2 innings pitched. Jose Santiago relieved him with bases loaded however, he could not stop the Hops from scoring two more runs in the first, 8-0.

Hillsboro's Carlos Hernandez had not given up a hit to the Frogs until the third inning, powering 22 strikes out of his 40 pitches prior to giving up a base hit to Brayan Hernandez. C. Hernandez took care of the Sox in the bottom of the third, allowing two hits but giving up no runs.

Joe Venturino kicked off a strong inning for the Sox recording his first hit of the season, a solo homerun over the left field wall. The fourth inning energy gave the Sox and Santiago exactly what they needed to shutout the Hops in the fifth and keep their own bats alive in the bottom of the inning. Eugene Helder tripled to lead the inning off with a line drive to centerfield off Pierce Romero, who came in to relieve C. Hernandez in the fifth. Tyler Keele replaced Romero shortly after the Sox loaded the bases and made haste by striking out Austin Grebeck to finish the inning.

Sox's third baseman, Helder, kept the Hops scoreless in the sixth with a nifty defensive play by tagging Stephen Smith out on his way to third and gunning it to first to get Sanchez on the impeccable double play. In the bottom of the sixth, Joseph Rosa cranked his first homerun of the season giving the Frog Faithful hope for a comeback in the late innings. The Hops' bats reappeared in the eighth inning putting up four more runs on the board, 12-4.

The Frogs could not quite hop out of Hillsboro's early lead, as they were unable to score in the eighth and ninth inning. The AquaSox lost to Hillsboro, 12-4 in their third game in front of 4,049.

The AquaSox will continue Northwest League action tomorrow home on Father's Day, June 18 at 4:05 PM against the Hillsboro Hops! Group tickets, family outings and tickets are still available for Sunday's game! For tickets or upcoming promotions visit AquaSox.com

In the bottom of the sixth, Joseph Rosa cranked his first homerun of the season giving the Frog Faithful hope for a comeback in the late innings. The Hops' bats reappeared in the eighth inning putting up four more runs on the board, 12-4.

The Frogs could not quite hop out of Hillsboro's early lead, as they were unable to score in the eighth and ninth inning. The AquaSox lost to Hillsboro, 12-4 in their third game in front of 4,049.

The AquaSox will continue Northwest League action tomorrow home on Father's Day, June 18 at 4:05 PM against the Hillsboro Hops! Group tickets, family outings and tickets are still available for Sunday's game! For tickets or upcoming promotions visit AquaSox.com

