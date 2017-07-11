Hooks Take Series in Another One Run Game

News Release

Corpus Christi, TX-Early offense led the Corpus Christi Hooks to a series deciding 6-5 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Monday night. All three games in the series were tight one-run contests.

Corpus Christi scored six runs in the second through fifth innings banging out all 12 of their hits in the opening five frames. The Travs did battle and get the lead briefly in the third inning taking advantage of an error and a walk early in the inning and then getting a pair of clutch knocks. Chuck Taylor got the Travs on the board with a line drive single. Two batters later, Seth Mejias-Brean came through with a two out, two run hit to put the Travs up by a run.

It would be a short-lived lead as the Hooks came back with two in the bottom of the third including a Jack Mayfield homer. They would tack on single tallies in the next two innings pushing the lead to three. Arkansas would answer with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning. Following hits from Mejias-Brean and Kyle Waldrop, Ryan Casteel delivered an infield hit with a throwing error on the back end of it allowing both runners to score and cutting it to a one run game. That would be it for the Travs on the night though as Kent Emanuel was able to close it out from there and secure the win.

Emanuel (5-5) earned the win pitching four innings out of the bullpen. Brett Ash (5-8) took the loss for the Travs after being charged with five runs over 3.1 innings. The Traveler bullpen of Kyle Hunter, David Gerber and Tyler Knigge limited the Hooks to only one run on three hits over the final 4.2 innings.

Mejias-Brean and Waldrop led the Traveler attack both finishing with three hit games but all 11 Arkansas hits on the night were singles. Corpus Christi was led by Garrett Stubbs who racked up four hits including a pair of doubles while driving in three.

After a day off on Tuesday, the Travs return to action on Wednesday in the opener of a four game series with the Springfield Cardinals. Right-hander Dylan Unsworth (7-6, 3.69) starts for Arkansas against righty Dakota Hudson (7-3, 2.63). First pitch is at 7:10 and it is a $1 hot dog night and college night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

