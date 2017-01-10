Hooks Return Record-Setting Linares

CORPUS CHRISTI - Rodney Linares, who owns a .621 winning percentage over the past two seasons as Hooks manager, is back to lead the club in 2017, the Astros player development department announced Tuesday.

With a pair of Texas League South Division first-half titles under his belt, Linares has punched a playoff ticket in each of the past five seasons. The 2015 Texas League Manager of the Year helped Lancaster capture California League championships in 2012 and 2014. He won Cal League Manager of the Year honors in 2013.

In 2016, Linares picked up his fourth consecutive first-half crown as the Hooks penned a 47-23 record. The campaign featured a club-record 11-game win streak and finished with the squad a season-best 30 games over .500 at 85-55. Linares' 2015 team holds the Corpus Christi standard at 89-51.

"We are excited to have Rodney return this season," Hooks president Ken Schrom said. "He is a proven leader, teacher and communicator. His presence in this community means a lot to our organization. It's like bringing back an old friend."

Also back in 2017 are pitching coach Dave Borkowski, development coach Tommy Kawamura and athletic trainer Grant Hufford. Joel Chimelis, who tutored Hooks hitters in 2012, returns to the Coastal Bend following a four-year run at Quad Cities, the Astros' Midwest League affiliate. Strength and conditioning coach Dwayne Peterson rounds out the Corpus Christi staff.

