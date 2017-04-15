Hooks Rally for 5-4 Win over Travs

News Release

Corpus Christi, TX-The Arkansas Travelers were stunned by a 3-run eighth inning in Corpus Christi on Friday night as the Hooks rallied for a 5-4 win in front of a crowd of 6,606.

The Travelers had held a 4-2 lead since the second inning after scoring four runs on four hits, a walk and two Hooks errors. Brock Hebert and Ian Miller had RBIs in the four run outburst that appeared to be enough offense for the night as the Travs again had a stellar starting pitching performance.

Tyler Herb settled in after allowing a pair of runs in the first to toss six innings on the night allowing just those two tallies on four hits and three walks. Herb struck out 10 Hooks hitters, one off his career high and retired the final seven batters he faced. Darin Gillies then tossed a perfect seventh before disaster struck in the eighth.

A leadoff double from Ramon Laureano got the Hooks jumpstarted and then consecutive walks loaded the bases. After Peter Tago recorded a strike out, Jamie Ritchie delivered a two-run single to tie the score. A walk to Mott Hyde reloaded the bases and then Alejandro Garcia was plunked in the arm to force in the go-ahead run. It was just a one-run game in the ninth but despite a double from Chantz Mack, the Travs would leave the tying run in scoring position.

Dean Deetz (2-0) pitched 3.2 scoreless innings to earn the win while Ryan Thompson came on to record the final out and pick up his second save. Tago (0-1) was charged with the loss for the Travs.

The opening road series of the season wraps up tomorrow night with the rubber match of this three game set. Righty Brett Ash (1-0, 0.00) makes his first start of the season for the Travs while the Hooks counter with righty Rogelio Armenteros (0-0, 1.59). First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

