Hooks Prevail in 11

CORPUS CHRISTI - Jon Singleton 's 11 th-inning sacrifice fly to center scored Antonio Nunez for a 6-5 Corpus Christi triumph over Frisco Thursday night at Whataburger Field before 6,122.

RoughRiders (2-1; 33-40) outfielder Royce Bolinger (0-1) was pressed into pitching duty for the final frame. He walked Nunez and gave up a base hit to left field by Drew Ferguson . One out later, J.D. Davis was intentionally passed to load the bases for Singleton.

Andrew Thome (4-4) claimed the victory after booking a 1-2-3 top half.

Back-to-back doubles from Scott Heineman and Luke Tendler off Akeem Bostick made it 1-0 Frisco in the first. Bostick achieved the game's first two outs on five pitches before Heineman drove the ball over center fielder Kyle Tucker 's head. Tendler's two-base hit traveled down the left-field line.

Singleton took Ariel Jurado 454-feet to the right-field berm as Corpus Christi soon drew even.

Consecutive one-out singles by Michael O'Neill, Jose Cardona, and Heineman during the third briefly pushed the RoughRiders ahead 2-1. The Hooks counter punched. Trent Woodward 's lead-off walk blew up into the tying run when Ferguson singled and took second on a throwing error. The next hitter, Tucker, smoked a ground-rule RBI double into the Corpus Christi bullpen.

The Hooks (2-1; 36-37) again threatened during the sixth, pushing Jurado out of the game in the process. He issued a two-out walk to Jason Martin and allowed Jamie Ritchie 's single to right. With runners at the corners, Shane McCain induced Woodward's sharp ground out to diving first baseman Eric Aguilera .

Jurado, charged with two earned runs, allowed five hits, five walks, and struck out four.

Tucker extended Corpus Christi's lead to 4-2 in the seventh, belting a McCain off-speed pitch 356 feet to left for his fifth Double-A round-tripper.

Frisco then parlayed three hits and two errors into a three unearned-run eighth vs. Alex Winkelman . Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached on a bases-loaded catcher's interference call and Michael De Leon contributed a two-run single. Tendler and Juremi Profar had hits in the uprising. Winkelman, who struck out the side upon entering for Bostick in the sixth, permitted four hits and fanned five over three innings.

The Hooks bounced right back to tie at 5 with Joe Filomeno now on the mound, Ritchie's ground out plating Martin. Martin reached via a fielder's choice and scooted to third base on a throwing error by shortstop De Leon.

Filomeno coaxed a bases-loaded double-play ball off the bat of Singleton to end regulation. Andrew Walter covered the ninth and 10th for Corpus Christi, allowing two hits and whiffing three.

Davis extended his hitting streak to eight contests by doubling in the seventh.

Friday's pitching matchup features Hooks right-hander Rogelio Armenteros (2-2) vs. righty Pedro Payano (0-1).

