Hook Your Valentine

January 31, 2017 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - Valentine's Day is closer than you think! Are you ready to romance that special someone?

Hooks mascots Rusty Hook and Sammy Seagull are ready to play Cupid for you. Delight that special someone with just the right Hooks gift pack in plenty of time before Valentine's Day!

Rusty and Sammy will be making deliveries around town on Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14. Deliveries will be made on both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The "for him" package includes a Hooks cap, two reserved-seat tickets to a 2017 Hooks game at Whataburger Field, a card, and delivery by a mascot.

The "for her" package includes a dozen red roses, two reserved-seat tickets to a 2017 Hooks game at Whataburger Field, a card, and delivery by a mascot.

The price for each package is $80. Strawberries, roses, caps, and additional tickets can be added on.

There are a limited number of packages available. The deadline to order is February 8, 2017.

Please contact Courtney at cmerritt@cchooks.com or call 361-561-4683 to order your package.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Texas League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.