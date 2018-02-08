Honkers Strengthen Pitching Staff

(Rochester Minn.) - The Rochester Honkers have announced the signing of Concordia University Irvine right-handed pitcher Josh Ibarra.

Ibarra, a 6-foot-1 freshman, made his first start of the season on Feb. 3 versus Cal State San Marcos. The 175-pounder threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings surrendering just three hits and striking out five in a 2-1 loss. Ibarra go the no decision in the contest.

Ibarra hails from Chino, Calif. and prepped at Don Lugo High School. At Don Lugo he earned two-time All-CIF honor in baseball. Ibarra also played Water Polo where he earned All-League honors three times.

The 1-2 Concordia Irvine Eagles continues action today, February 8, when they host the University of California, San Diego.

The Rochester Honkers 25th season begins on Tuesday, May 29th when the team hosts the Eau Claire Express in their home opener at Mayo Field at 7:05 pm. 5-Game Packs and Kids Club Memberships are available now! Season Tickets, 1/2 Season Plans, Suites and Patios are also available. Call the Rochester Honkers office at 507-289-1170 for more information.

