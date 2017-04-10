News Release

Rochester Minn.- The Rochester Honkers announced today the signing of outfielder Danny Oriente from the No. 2 team in the nation, Louisville Cardinals.

Oriente is a 5-foot-11, 194- pound freshman from Downers Grove, Illinois. He played in the Cardinals opening game and started their second game of the season before an injury sidelined him. At the time he was hitting .500.

Oriente graduated from Downers Grove High School, where he finished his senior season hitting .518 with nine doubles, 33 RBIs and 23 walks. As a junior, he hit .560 with 15 doubles and 37 RBIs. Oriente earned All-Area and All-State honors as a junior and senior, and also lettered once in football.

He's on track to make a full recovery and join the Honkers and fellow Cardinal, catcher Zeke Pinkham, to Honkers this summer.

The Rochester Honkers 24th season begins on Tuesday, May 30th when the team hosts the Mankato Moondogs in their home opener at Mayo Field at 7:05 pm. The NEW 5-Game Packs are available now! Season Tickets, 1/2 Season Plans, Suites and Patios are also available. Call the Rochester Honkers office at 507-289-1170 for more information. The Honkers are also looking for host families for the 2017 season and ask all interested parties to call the business office for more information.


