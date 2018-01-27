Honkers Sign Nevada Infielder for the 2018 Season

News Release

Los Angeles native signs on to spend summer in the Midwest.

(Rochester Minn.) - The Rochester Honkers have announced the signing of sophomore infielder Jaylon McLaughlin from the University of Nevada. McLaughlin was selected in the 38th round of the 2016 MLB draft by the New York Mets.

As a freshman at Nevada, McLaughlin played in 28 games starting 19. He played all over the diamond with six starts at second, seven at third, and five at shortstop and one at designated hitter. The 5-foot-11 sophomore hit .212 with one home run and six RBIs during his freshman campaign.

McLaughlin lettered three years at Santa Monica High School. As a senior, he hit .387 and drove in 13 runs.

The Wolf Pack begin their season February 16th with a weekend series at the University of California Irvine.

The Rochester Honkers 25th season begins on Tuesday, May 29th when the team hosts the Eau Claire Express in their home opener at Mayo Field at 7:05 pm. 5-Game Packs and Kids Club Memberships are available now!

Season Tickets, 1/2 Season Plans, Suites and Patios are also available. Call the Rochester Honkers office at 507-289-1170 for more information.

