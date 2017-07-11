Honkers Score Twelve in Road Win over Bucks

News Release

(Waterloo, Iowa) - The Rochester Honkers (4-2 Second Half, 20-21 Overall) swept the Waterloo Bucks (3-3, 27-15) winning 12-4 Monday night at Riverfront Stadium. The Honkers scored nine runs in the final four innings to pull away from the Bucks.

Michael Michalak (Des Moines Area CC) walked to lead off the third inning. Mike Echavia (Nevada) followed with a single to right field. An error by the Waterloo right fielder, Jay Schuyler (San Diego), allowed the runners to advance to second and third. Ethan Ibarra (St. Cloud State) brought in Michalak with a sacrifice fly to right field.

A hit-by-pitch and two singles loaded the bases to start the fourth inning. Jordan Hart (Minnesota State-Mankato) followed with a walk, which scored Zach Zubia (Texas). Michalak added another run with a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring David Noworyta (Hawaii).

The Rochester starting pitcher, Chia-Ching Ho (National Taiwan Sports University), held the Bucks off the scoreboard in his first four innings by stranding six runners. In the fifth inning, Tyler Stover (UL Lafayette) singled to center field with two runners on base, scoring Drew Greenwood (Bellarmine). Zach Malis (Grand Canyon) followed with a sacrifice fly to center field, pulling the Bucks within a run.

Echavia erased the Waterloo advance by hitting a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning.

A walk by Noworyta and a double by Kenyon Yovan (Oregon) led off the top of the seventh inning. Rochester extended their lead with three runs on two hits and a Waterloo error.

The Bucks would not fall away quietly. After a Rochester error led off the bottom of the seventh inning, Concannon and Malis both hit RBI doubles, cutting the Rochester lead to four runs.

Four insurance runs scored for Rochester in the top of the ninth inning. After a bases-loaded walk, Ryan Fitzpatrick (UC Irvine) hit a two-run single to left field. Noworyta added the twelfth run of the game on a groundout to third base.

Yovan pitched the final four innings in relief for the Honkers, collecting his first save of the season. He gave up two runs on five hits while striking out four batters and walking one.

Ho earned the win (1-1) for the Honkers. He pitched five innings, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking two.

Zachary Patterson (Arkansas State) took the loss (1-4) for the Bucks. He pitched 4.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out two batters and walking four.

The Honkers head up north tomorrow for their first and only visit to Ontario, Canada to take on the Thunder Bay Border Cats. Manny Armendariz (Doane) is scheduled to pitch for the Honkers. Armendariz is 2-0 this season with a 3.25 ERA.

First pitch from Port Arthur Stadium is 6:05 p.m. Central Time.

