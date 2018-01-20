Honkers Pull Two Arms out of Texas

News Release

Rochester Minn. - The Rochester Honkers have announced the signings of University of Texas duo and Tristan Stevens and Cole Quintanilla for the 2018 season.

Stevens, is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound right-handed sophomore pitcher from Springfield, Mo. He comes to Texas after spending his freshman season at Maple Woods Junior College where he went 3-1 in 20.2 inning of work before being shut down for an injury.

Stevens graduated from Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Mo. He finished his senior season with a 1.75 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 35 innings of work. As a junior, he was the team's closer and struck out 35 in 25 innings and did not allow an earned run. Stevens is redshirting his sophomore season at Texas.

Quintanilla is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound freshman right-handed pitcher from Cedar Park, Texas. As a junior at Cedar Park High School, he finished with a 7-1 record with a 0.65 ERA, and struck out 94 over 53.2 innings. He was named the Cedar Park Pitcher of the Year, Academic All-District and to the Austin American-Statesman's All Central Texas Team. Quintanilla underwent Tommy John surgery during his senior year and will redshirt his freshman season at Texas.

Texas begins their season February 16 when they travel to Lafayette, La. for a three-game set versus the UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns.

The Rochester Honkers 25th season begins on Tuesday, May 29th when the team hosts the Eau Claire Express in their home opener at Mayo Field at 7:05 pm.

The Rochester Honkers are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. Entering its 25th anniversary season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 20 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, more than 185 former Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist (CHC) and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and MLB All-Stars Chris Sale (BOS), Jordan Zimmermann (DET) and Curtis Granderson (TOR).

