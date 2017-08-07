Honkers Offense Delivers to Sweep Larks

News Release

(Bismarck, N.D.) - The Rochester Honkers (12-16 Second Half, 28-35 Overall) swept the Bismarck Larks (12-18, 28-37) after a 7-3 game two win in seven innings on Sunday night at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Konnor Zickefoose (UC Irvine) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (UC Irvine) brought in five of the seven runs for Rochester and three different Honkers scored multiple runs. Rochester pitching held Bismarck scoreless on only one hit after the first inning. The Honkers won three out of four games against the Larks in the road series and took the season series against Bismarck 5-3.

Zickefoose brought in the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to left field in the top of the first inning, which scored Morgan McCullough (Oregon). McCullough extended his on-base streak to a team-high 35 games.

Luke Horanski (Virginia Tech) gave the Larks their first and only lead of the doubleheader in the bottom of the first inning with a two-out three-run home run to right-center field.

The first five Honkers reached base to start the top of the third inning. Rochester scored four runs on three hits in the inning, including a two-RBI single to center field by Zickefoose.

McCullough and Fitzpatrick singled back-to-back in the fourth inning, each driving in a run and extending the Honkers lead to 7-3.

Honkers starting pitcher Drew Slade (Ripon) pitched well after the first inning, throwing four scoreless frames and retiring nine consecutive batters at one point.

Jacob Green (Lake Erie) and Garrett Cobb (Seminole State) combined to pitch the final two innings for the Honkers, keeping the Larks off the scoreboard and without a hit while striking out three batters.

Slade earned the win (5-2) for the Honkers. He pitched five innings, giving up three runs on three hits while walking two batters.

Frank Greco (Benedictine) took the loss (2-5) for the Larks. He pitched three innings, giving up five runs on five hits while striking out one batter and walking two.

