Homestand Preview for April 10-12

News Release

Monday, April 10 - Dayton Dragons (Reds) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 7:00 PM Tuesday, April 11 - Dayton Dragons (Reds) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 7:00 PM Wednesday, April 12 - Dayton Dragons (Reds) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 7:00 PM

All games broadcast on WONE 980 AM and streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons app for Apple and Android devices.

**For Your Entertainment** Monday, April 10 The Dayton Philharmonic Youth Strings will perform the National Anthem

Tuesday, April 11

o National Anthem performed by the Incarnation School choir

o Performances by the Beavercreek Juniorettes Dance Team

Wednesday, April 12 The National School Middle School/High School choir will sing the National Anthem

**Dragons On The Field** 2016 supplemental first round draft pick Taylor Trammell, rated by Baseball America as the fifth best prospect in the Reds organization in their 2017 Prospect Handbook, is the highest-rated member of the Dragons roster at the outset of the campaign. The 19-year old was drafted out of Mount Paran Christian High School in Georgia, where he was also a star running back.

Joining Trammell on Baseball America's Top 30 Reds Prospects list are catcher Tyler Stephenson (#10), pitcher Tony Santillan (#11), outfielder T.J. Freidl (#15), outfielder Michael Beltre (#23), and pitcher Ryan Hendrix (#24)

The 2017 roster features 11 players that have previously suited up for the Dragons, including pitchers Jesse Adams, Lucas Benenati, Ryan Hendrix, and Tony Santillan, catcher Tyler Stephenson, infielders Brantley Bell, Luis Gonzalez, Avain Rachal, Hector Vargas, and James Vasquez, and outfielder Jose Siri.

The Dragons will be led by a new manager in 2017. Luis Bolivar, who has been the team's hitting coach since 2014, is beginning his first year as manager in Dayton. Bolivar played in 180 games for the Dragons in 2003-04'. He is the first former Dragons player to manage the club.

Two other newcomers to the coaching staff are hitting coach Daryle Ward and bench coach Kevin Mahar. Ward served as hitting coach for the Arizona League Reds in 2016 and previously enjoyed an 11 year Major League career. Mahar is the first bench coach in team history. He has served as hitting coach in both Billings and Daytona in the Reds farm system. Mahar's playing career spanned seven seasons, included seven MLB games with the Texas Rangers in 2007, and ended in 2010.

**Traffic Note **

Due to the closing of Webster Street for bridge reconstruction, fans coming to Fifth Third Field from the north via Interstate 75 may need to find an alternate route.

Option 1: Take I-75 south to Exit 54 B, stay right to Webster Street. Turn left (north) on Webster, then right on Keowee. Take Keowee south. Turn right on Monument Avenue to Fifth Third Field.

Option 2: Take I-75 south to Main Street Exit. Turn left (east) on First Street to Fifth Third Field.

