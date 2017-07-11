Homestand Ends with Loss for \\"Cats

News Release

The North Adams SteepleCats ended their six game homestand with three wins and three defeats after a 6-3 loss to the Plymouth Pilgrims on Monday night at Joe Wolfe Field. The Pilgrims took control of the ballgame with four runs in the eighth, and held off a late charge from the SteepleCats.

Thanks to the performance of starting pitchers Ryan Tapp (UNC Asheville) and Ben White (Holy Cross), the game was scoreless entering the fifth inning. Plymouth broke the ice in the top of the fifth with the game's first run. Chase Cheek (Duke) hit a leadoff double, and moved to third base on an Andrew MacNeil (Stetson) single. A sacrifice fly from Brandon Perez (USC) pushed Cheek across the plate to give Plymouth a 1-0 lead.

Plymouth's decisive blow came in the top of the eighth inning. A single, an error, and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with no outs, and Tyler Wyatt (Grand Canyon) blooped in a single to score Jeremiah Adams (Oklahoma). The bases were then loaded on another single, following which Cheek drove in two more runs with a single. The fourth run of the inning was plated on an RBI single by MacNeil.

The SteepleCats did not go away quietly, though, fighting back for three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Dillon Paulson (USC) doubled with one out, and a fielder's choice that saw all runners advance safely moved him to third. A wild pitch scored Paulson, and an ensuing error plated Ryan Schalch (Pacific). The 'Cats moved within two runs on consecutive doubles by Taylor Lane (Arizona State) and Jonathan Engelmann (Michigan). Engelmann's double accounted for the only North Adams RBI.

One final run came across the plate for the Pilgrims in the top of the ninth. A leadoff double from Adams turned into a run on a groundout and a sacrifice fly from Wyatt.

In a losing effort, three SteepleCats logged two hits- Eddie Haus (St. Mary's), Liam Sabino (Pittsburgh), and Engelmann. Seven of the nine starters hit safely, totalling 11 hits. Tapp took a tough luck loss despite allowing just one run over six strong innings of work.

With a six-game homestand now in the rearview mirror, the SteepleCats embark on a four-game roadtrip. The journey away from Joe Wolfe Field begins Tuesday night, as the SteepleCats travel to Robbie Mills Park for the first time this season to face the Winnipesaukee Muskrats. Matt McGarry (Vanderbilt) takes the ball for the 'Cats with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

