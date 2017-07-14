Homers Power Comeback Win over \\"Goats

News Release

HARTFORD, CT - The Trenton Thunder scored the final six runs in the game, including a tie-breaking two-run double by Billy Fleming, in a 7-5 win over the Hartford Yard Goats to kick off the second half of the Eastern League season.

After a Fleming sacrifice fly in the 1st inning gave Trenton a lead right out of the gate, Hartford scored four runs (three earned runs) in the 2nd inning before ultimately taking a 5-1 lead into the top of the 5th. With Rashad Crawford at second base following a single and a stolen base, Jorge Saez homered for the second time in as many games to bring the Thunder back to within a pair.

Dante Bichette Jr. followed with a walk, then Jorge Mateo belted an opposite-field home run to the upper deck in right field to tie the game 5-5. The game would remain tied thanks to a scoreless bottom of the 5th and 6th innings from starting pitcher Daniel Camarena before giving way to Anyelo Gomez for a scoreless 7th and 8th.

Gomez was credited with the win and is now 2-0 in Double-A without have been tagged with an earned run in his first 11.2 innings. Meanwhile, in his second appearance back with your Thunder from Tommy John Surgery, Branden Pinder tossed a scoreless 9th inning for his first save of the season.

MLB rehabber Starlin Castro (Right Hamstring) went hitless his first two times up before depositing a single into right-centerfield in the 5th inning as part of the big rally in the inning for your Thunder. The American League All-Star played six innings in the field at second base before being lifted at the start of the seventh inning for pinch-hitter Vince Conde.

With the win, Trenton improves to 61-28 on the season- with 33-games above .500 better than the mark the team finished at a season ago when they finished 87-55 with the second-best record in the franchise's 23-year history.

