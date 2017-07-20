Homer-Happy Bandits Trounce Lugs

News Release

DAVENPORT, Ia . - Ronnie Dawson homered twice in a nine-run second inning, and the Quad Cities River Bandits (18-8, 55-39) handed the Lansing Lugnuts (9-17, 46-46) a record-setting 20-3 loss in the opener of a three-game series on Wednesday night at Modern Woodmen Park .

The Lugnuts set a dubious franchise record with the 17-run margin of defeat and tied franchise records with 20 runs and six home runs allowed.

The River Bandits scored four runs in the first inning against Mike Ellenbest, capped by a Troy Seiber three-run homer, and then blew the game wide open in the second on two-run and three-run homers from Dawson, plus a two-run homer off the bat of Daz Cameron .

Ellenbest (Loss, 3-6) gave up nine hits and nine runs in one inning plus five batters.

Quad Cities third baseman Josh Rojas also hit two home runs, belting a two-run roundtripper off Geno Encina in the third and a two-run shot off Denis Diaz in a three-run fifth inning that pushed the lead to 18-0.

The Lugnuts broke up the shutout in the sixth on an Edward Olivares sacrifice fly, and closed out the scoring in the ninth on a Nash Knight home run and a Rodrigo Orozco RBI single.

Orozco starred in defeat, extending his streak of consecutive plate appearances reaching base to eight with a single, walk and double before getting robbed by first baseman Sieber on a line drive down the line. He finished 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI, raising his batting average to .290.

Quad Cities starter Carson LaRue (Win, 10-3) pitched five shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out two. Ronel Blanco took care of the next 3 2/3 innings, allowing all three Lugnuts runs, before he was relieved by Dustin Hunt for the game's final out.

Right-hander Yennsy Diaz (1-2, 4.75) represents the Lansing Lugnuts in the second game of the three-game set, opposing Bandits right-hander Abdiel Saldana (5-1, 2.85) at 7:35 p.m. Eastern .

