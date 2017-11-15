Homegrown Midfielder Tyler Adams Makes USMNT Debut

News Release

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls Homegrown midfielder Tyler Adams made his U.S. Men's Senior National Team debut on Tuesday night in Portugal, when the USMNT played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly against Portugal.

Adams started and played the full 90 in the U.S. midfield. Adams played high up the field and was involved in several scoring chances, including an on-target header that forced Portugal goalkeeper Beto into a save.

Per U.S. Soccer, Adams (18 years, 273 days) is the first player born in 1999 to appear for the MNT and is the second youngest to earn a cap in 2017 after Christian Pulisic (18 years, 187 days on March 24, 2017 vs. Honduras).

Adams was first involved with the New York Red Bulls as an 11-year-old, participating in week-long camps before joining the Regional Development School and graduating to Red Bulls Academy.

For club, Adams shined in his first full season with the New York Red Bulls, appearing in 24 matches and starting in 22. The Homegrown product recorded eight points on two goals and four assists, tallying seven of his eight points in three of the final five regular-season matches to help the Red Bulls clinch a spot in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs. Adams also tallied his first career playoff assist in New York's 4-0 rout of Chicago in the Knockout Round.

The Wappingers Falls, New York native has also produced for country in 2017, helping the United States U-20 Men's National Team qualify for the U-20 FIFA World Cup with a CONCACAF U-20 Championship title. He started all five World Cup matches to move forward in the group stages and captured a win over New Zealand in the Round of 16.

Before being called up to the U-20 squad, Adams played in every match of the 2015 CONCACAF U-17 Championships in Honduras and helped secure a spot in the U-17 World Cup.

Adams graduated from high school on June 24, the same day he started his first New York Derby. He has since begun pursuing a degree in Sports Psychology from Southern New Hampshire University.

