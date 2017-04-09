Home Runs, Pint Propel Tourists to 11-3 Win

News Release

HAGERSTOWN-- The Asheville Tourists clubbed five Home Runs on Sunday afternoon, two by Vince Fernandez, as they routed the Hagerstown Suns 11-3 in their series finale. Riley Pint tossed four shutout innings in his Tourists debut and Ty Culbreth accounted for four solid innings out of Asheville's bullpen.

Pint worked out of a couple early jams with key inning ending-strikeouts in the first three frames. Offensively, Asheville gave Pint plenty of run support. Colton Welker led off the top of the second inning with a Home Run to straight-away centerfield.

In the top of the third, Fernandez clubbed a two-run Home Run to put the Tourists in front 3-0. Robbie Perkins made it 5-0 with a 451 foot two-run blast in the fourth. The Home Runs kept coming. Tyler Nevin went deep to lead off the sixth and Fernandez added his second long ball in the seventh.

Willie Abreu, Max George, and Jose Gomez joined the offensive outpouring. All three contributed two hits to the attack. Fernandez finished with four RBI and Nevin reached base four times.

With the win, Asheville salvaged a series split with Hagerstown in their only trip to Municipal Stadium this year. Next up is a three game series against the West Virginia Power which begins on Monday night at 7:05pm.

