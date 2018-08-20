Home Runs Lead The Way
August 20, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
Lookouts bats went to work early last night with a first inning home run to win 6-2 in convincing fashion. Luke Raley belted the first inning homer and added a single in the ninth to get the winning started. Jimmy Kerrigan added his fifth round tripper in the second to take a 4-0 lead with his three run blast. Lookouts got another three hit night from Brian Navarreto while Jayln davis pitched in two hits as well. All total an eleven hit barrage with great defensive plays added to the outcome. Tyler Wells worked a 100 pitch count five innings to get his first Lookouts win. Andrew Vasquez would strikeout all but one batter the last two innings to finish the game. In game three the Lookouts have a TBA starter as Omar Bencomo went on the DL. Tje Looks will face RHP-Blake Blevens. The game will be heard on Milb.com and joined in progress at eight o'clock on 961 FM with game time set for 7:35 EDT.
