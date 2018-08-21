Home Runs Doom Wahoos Again in 2-1 Defeat

BILOXI, Miss. - Corey Ray and Trent Grisham belted solo home runs as the Wahoos fell to the Shuckers 2-1 Tuesday afternoon at MGM Park.

Ray delivered his league-leading 26th homer on Tony Santillan's (L, 4-2) first pitch of the game to make it 1-0 Shuckers. Grisham led off the second inning and took Santillan deep to the opposite field to double Biloxi's advantage.

After that, Santillan was exceptional. He allowed one hit over his final five innings and left the game in the eighth after retiring 11 consecutive Shuckers. Santillan is the tough-luck loser for the Wahoos and has now suffered defeats in back-to-back starts.

The Wahoos had no answer for Trey Supak (W, 4-6). The Texas-native held the Wahoos to three hits over six shutout innings and did not allow a runner to reach scoring position. Pensacola's best chance for a comeback was in the eighth inning. Gavin LaValley led off with a home run off Jeff Ames to cut the deficit to one. Cassidy Brown doubled before Narciso Crook earned a pinch-hit walk to setup first and second with nobody out. Unfortunately, the Shuckers bullpen retired the next three Wahoos in order and Pensacola stranded the tying run at second.

Nate Griep (S, 32) for the second-consecutive night closed out the game in scoreless fashion. After a leadoff walk, he retired the side in order to earn his league-best 32nd save of the year. Pensacola has now lost nine of their past 11 games, and their lead in the second-half standings have shrunk to a half game.

The Wahoos will get right back to work for the penultimate game of the series tomorrow night. RHP Daniel Wright (6-9, 4.19) hopes to give the Wahoos a win in Wednesday's contest. The Shuckers have not yet announced who will take the bump for them. Wednesday's game can be heard on the radio at 97.1 The Ticket/1490 AM Milton, and www.bluewahoos.com, with first pitch beginning at 6:35 p.m.

