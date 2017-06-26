Home Runs Carry Tourists to 5-4 Win

News Release

ASHEVILLE-- The long ball played a significant role in Monday night's Asheville Tourists victory over the Greenville Drive. Jacob Bosiokovic went deep for the third straight game and Manny Melendez added a three-run Home Run of his own.

Alejandro Requena pitched well for the Tourists and battled Greenville's Logan Boyd for several innings. Both teams were shutout for the first four frames until the Drive plated the game's first run in the top of the fifth. Lorenzo Cedrola knocked in Chris Madera with a two-out single.

Asheville responded with four runs in the bottom half. Bosiokovic led off the inning with his Home Run. Several batters later, Melendez stepped to the plate. With two on and two outs Manny hit his fifth Home Run of the season to give the Tourists a 4-1 lead.

Greenville received a long ball from Tucker Tubbs to lead off the seventh. Later in the seventh, Requena gave way to the bullpen with a pair of runners in scoring position. Tyler Hill's two-run single brought bother runners in and tied the game 4-4. Once again the Tourists countered in the bottom half.

The home team took a 5-4 lead when Harrison Cooney threw a wild pitch that allowed Taylor Snyder to score. Bryan Baker and Reid Humphreys recorded the final seven outs for Asheville without a hitch. Humphreys earned his first save of the season.

Despite being outhit by the Drive 10-5, the Tourists captured the series opening win by taking full advantage of three Greenville errors. Only one of Asheville's five runs was earned.

.

