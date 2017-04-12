Home Run Barrage Continues in 2-1 Memphis Win

News Release

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - A pair of solo home runs proved to be enough for the Memphis Redbirds in a 2-1 win over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Brewers) Wednesday night at AutoZone Park, giving the Redbirds their fourth-straight win and continuing their best start to a season since 2001.

Memphis (6-1) came into the day leading all of Minor League Baseball in home runs on the season, and the Redbirds have now hit multiple home runs in five-straight games. In all six wins this season, Memphis has scored in the very first inning.

On Wednesday, Todd Cunningham blasted a home run to lead off the bottom of the first, and Chad Huffman took a ball out to right in the bottom of the eighth for the eventual game-winner. Memphis has hit three game-winning home runs in its final at-bat in the seven games this season.

Tyler Lyons was outstanding in his second injury rehabilitation start from the St. Louis Cardinals, striking out eight and allowing just two hits in 6.0 shutout innings. He did not issue a walk. In 9.1 scoreless innings with Memphis, Lyons has allowed five hits and struck out 10. Arturo Reyes piggybacked Lyons and gave up one run on four hits in 3.0 innings for his second win of the year.

Colorado Springs (3-3) evened the game with a run off Reyes in the top of the eighth, but Huffman answered right back with his first hit of the season with one away in the home-half of the eighth.

The Sky Sox got a two-out single in the top of the ninth, but Reyes sealed the deal and gave the Redbirds their sixth win in seven games this season.

So far this series, Memphis pitching has limited Colorado Springs to just two runs on 11 hits.

