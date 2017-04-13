Home Opener Ends with Bosiokovic Blast

News Release

ASHEVILLE-- The Asheville Tourists opened their 2017 home slate on Thursday night in dramatic fashion. The stadium was packed to see their team for the first time. Jacob Bosiokovic made sure no one left disappointed. Bosiokovic blasted a two-run, walk-off, Home Run in the bottom of the tenth to give the Tourists a 3-1 win over the Greenville Drive.

Taylor Snyder led off the tenth inning with a double into the left field corner. With the score tied 1-1 and Asheville needing just one run to win, manager Warren Schaeffer elected not to have Bosiokovic bunt Snyder to third. Instead, the Tourists skipper gave his designated hitter the sign to swing away and it worked to perfection.

On the second pitch of the at-bat, Bosiokovic launched a two-run Home Run over the right-centerfield scoreboard. The win was Asheville's third extra-inning victory in their last four games.

Both starting pitchers were tremendous. Asheville's Antonio Santos pitched six innings of one-run ball while Greenville's Mike Shawaryn threw five shutout frames. With the Tourists trailing 1-0 in the seventh, Snyder came through with a two-out RBI single to score Vince Fernandez.

The Tourists bullpen attack of Julian Fernandez and Kenny Oakley were unhittable. The two pitchers combined to throw four hitless innings.

Almost all of the 4,270 fans in attendance stayed for the tenth inning after the Tourists left the winning run at second base in the ninth. Oakley struck out the side in the top of the tenth and Asheville's winning effort took mere minutes once the bottom of the tenth began.

The same two teams continue their series on Friday night with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. A limited number of tickets are still available for tomorrow's contest.

