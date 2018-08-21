Home Dominance Continues for Chihuahuas

The El Paso Chihuahuas opened their three-game series against Albuquerque with a 6-4 win over the Isotopes at Southwest University Park on Tuesday. It was El Paso's seventh win in a row and the 14th consecutive home win.

Luis Urias, Shane Peterson and Javy Guerra had two hits each for El Paso. It was the seventh multi-hit game in the last eight contests for Urias. El Paso pitcher Walker Lockett struck an RBI single in the second inning, his sixth hit and sixth RBI of the season.

El Paso turned four double plays in the win, tying the team's 2018 single-game high. Seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Albuquerque. Tuesday's game had a one hour and 21 minute lightning delay in the sixth inning.

Team Records: Albuquerque (59-68), El Paso (74-52)

Next Game: Wednesday, 6:35 pm at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque LHP Sam Howard (3-6, 5.06) vs. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (2-0, 1.64). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 6 Albuquerque 4 - Tuesday

WP: Overton (7-2)

LP: Dunn (0-1)

S: Brewer (3)

Time: 2:57 (1:21 delay)

Attn: 6,970

