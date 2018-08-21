Home Dominance Continues for Chihuahuas
August 21, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas opened their three-game series against Albuquerque with a 6-4 win over the Isotopes at Southwest University Park on Tuesday. It was El Paso's seventh win in a row and the 14th consecutive home win.
Luis Urias, Shane Peterson and Javy Guerra had two hits each for El Paso. It was the seventh multi-hit game in the last eight contests for Urias. El Paso pitcher Walker Lockett struck an RBI single in the second inning, his sixth hit and sixth RBI of the season.
El Paso turned four double plays in the win, tying the team's 2018 single-game high. Seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Albuquerque. Tuesday's game had a one hour and 21 minute lightning delay in the sixth inning.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/isotopes-vs-chihuahuas/2018/08/21/542637#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=542637
Team Records: Albuquerque (59-68), El Paso (74-52)
Next Game: Wednesday, 6:35 pm at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque LHP Sam Howard (3-6, 5.06) vs. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (2-0, 1.64). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
El Paso 6 Albuquerque 4 - Tuesday
WP: Overton (7-2)
LP: Dunn (0-1)
S: Brewer (3)
Time: 2:57 (1:21 delay)
Attn: 6,970
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 21, 2018
- Three-Game Winning Streak Comes to An End in El Paso - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Home Dominance Continues for Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Chasers Clobber Dodgers, 13-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Big Fifth Inning Pushes Omaha to 13-2 Win Tuesday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Express Snag Third Straight Win, 2-0, over Sounds - Round Rock Express
- Sounds Blanked in Round Rock to Begin Trip - Nashville Sounds
- O'Brien Stays Hot as Gallen Quiets Redbirds - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Redbirds Blanked in Series Opener - Memphis Redbirds
- I-Cubs and Sky Sox Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Sky Sox August 21 Game Postponed Due to Heavy Rain and Wet Grounds - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (67-59) at Round Rock Express (57-69) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 21, 2018 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Playoff-Bound Grizzlies to Hold Fan Appreciation Homestand (August 24-30) - Fresno Grizzlies
- River Cats Host Three Teams in Final Homestand of 2018 - Sacramento River Cats
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (76-50) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (62-63) - Memphis Redbirds
- Reno Aces Game Notes at Tacoma - Reno Aces
- Clubhouse Collectibles Presented by the Oklahoman to Auction OKC Dodgers Memorabilia Saturday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.