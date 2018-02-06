Holy Toledo: Tavern to Open in Hensville

TOLEDO, OH-- The Toledo Mud Hens announced today that Holy Toledo! Tavern, a new restaurant located in Hensville, will open in Mid-March.

Holy Toledo! Tavern will combine Toledo's rich history and warm hospitality while providing a fun gathering place for people who live, work, play, and visit downtown.

"We want to create a space for people to not only come and make memories but to celebrate the pride in our city," said Chris Shannon, director of operations, food and beverage. "We have wonderful stories to tell-- The Mud Hens, Libbey Glass and The Toledo Museum of Art, Jeep, The Toledo Zoo and the WPA-- just to start. Our community story is written every day. Holy Toledo! Tavern will capture the local flavor of our city in the food, memorabilia and conversation."

Located in the historic Warehouse District, Holy Toledo! will offer a fresh approach to casual dining (new menu coming soon).

