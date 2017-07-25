Holmes Tosses Seven Scoreless in Rout of Frisco

News Release

When the crowd stood up for the seventh-inning stretch on Monday night, the RockHounds and Frisco RoughRiders were in a scoreless tie and had a combined total of seven hits. Two innings later, the RockHounds had won the game, 13-1 on a 16-hit attack.

An error by Frisco shortstop Michael De Leon allowed Richie Martin to reach to open the home half of the seventh. Royce Bolinger, who was outstanding at first base for the RoughRiders, robbed Jordan Tarsovich of an extra-base hit on a drive down the line, but Martin advanced into scoring position on the play. B.J. Boyd 's single up the middle - the club's fifth hit of the game - brought Martin home, breaking the scoreless tie on an unearned run. Jermaine Curtis and Viosergy Rosa had back-to-back singles, with Rosa's flair up the left field line scoring Boyd for a 2-0 lead and the J.P. Sportman made the score 3-0 with a single to left-center. Tyler Ramirez capped the inning with a two-run single and the RockHounds led 5-0.

Frisco got on the board in the eighth, cutting the lead to 5-1. The 'Hounds then, well, went crazy in the home half of the inning, sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring eight times.

Tarsovich led off with a single and was running on a 2-2 pitch to Boyd, who laced a drive to right-center for a stand-up, RBI triple for his sixth three-bagger of the year, tying for the league lead. After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Sportman ripped an opposite field line drive into the right field bullpen for a grand slam home run and a game that was scoreless at the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame", now saw the RockHounds leading 10-1. Boyd (his second of the inning), Curtis and Rosa then drove in the last game's last three runs with two singles and a walk (each with the bases loaded and the baserunners going station-to-station) for the final margin of 13-1.

The first six-and-a-half innings were not only scoreless, but were dominated by outstanding pitching. Former RockHound A.J. Griffin, making a rehab start for Frisco, went five scoreless innings in his return to Security Bank Ballpark (Griffin was a member of the RockHounds in 2011 and 2012, as a member of the A's organization). Collin Wiles tossed a scoreless sixth inning and was helped by Bolinger robbing Sean Murphy of extra bases and a potential tie-breaking RBI with one on and two out to end the inning, before being victimized for the five-run eighth.

On any other night, Grant Holmes would have been the story. The RockHounds right-hander (a top-five prospect on the A's farm) went seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. He hit one batter, but did not give up a walk and struck out five in what was almost certainly the best start of his Double-A career, with Monday marking his 22nd appearance. In his last 10 starts, Holmes has been roughed up twice, but in the other eight appearances is 4-3, with a 1.56 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and a .214 average against.

