Holland\\"s Walk-Off Single Leads

GARY, Ind. - After Wednesday's game was suspended in the bottom of the 11th between Gary and Cleburne, John Holland officially put an end to the 14-inning marathon with an opposite field, walk-off single in the bottom of the 14th to give the RailCats a 7-6 win. The win was Gary's second consecutive walk-off victory and the team's season-high fifth straight win.

Carlos Diaz (2-1) tossed three shutout innings in the win for the Gary. Diaz retired nine of the 10 batters he faced and added one punchout in his first win of the second half of the season. Southpaw Onas Farfan (2-2) was charged with the loss after allowing the game-winning run in the 14th. The southpaw allowed two hits and two walks in 2.1 innings out of the bullpen.

Gary (34-24) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with three runs in the first inning. Reggie Wilson doubled to right-center for the first hit of the game before Frank Martinez drew a five-pitch walk. Wilson and Martinez then perfected the double steal, however, a wild pitch from Cleburne starter Dylan Mouzakes on the double steal attempt allowed Wilson to score and move Martinez up to third. Ryan Fitzgerald gave Gary a three-run advantage with a two-out, two-run home run to right-center field.

The RailCats tacked on another run in the second to go up 4-0 in the middle game of the series. Andy De Jesus led off the inning with a double to right-center before Kris Goodman advanced him to third with an infield single. Tyler Sullivan gave Gary their biggest lead of the night with an RBI fielder's choice, bringing in De Jesus to score.

Cleburne (25-34) trimmed the Gary lead down to one with three runs in the third. Derrick Pyles got the Railroaders on the board with a two-run triple to right-center field before Geraldo Valentin delivered a two-out RBI double to left-center to make it 4-3.

The Railroaders took their first lead of the game with two more runs in the fourth. Hunter Courson doubled down the left field to start the inning before KC Huth advanced Courson to third with a sacrifice bunt. Escobar then drew a walk before Mitch Glasser tied the game with an RBI infield single. Two batters later, Pyles gave Cleburne a 5-4 lead with a two-out RBI double into the left field corner.

Gary tied the game at five in the seventh inning when Martinez knocked in Sullivan with a sacrifice fly. Sullivan reached base on a leadoff single and advanced to second on a Wilson single before moving to third on a flyout from Colin Willis.

In the eighth, Andy DeJesus hit a solo home run to give the RailCats back the lead at 6-5. The homer for De Jesus was his first of the year and the third of his career.

In the top of the ninth however, the RailRoaders evened the game at six when Pyles drove in Escobar with a two-out RBI single. Escobar reached on a leadoff single and advanced to second on a Glasser sacrifice bunt. He then moved up to third on a groundout to short before scoring on the Pyles' single.

Both starters finished with no-decisions. Alex Gunn gave up five runs on ten hits, one walk, and struck out two in five innings. Cleburne's Mouzakes surrendered four earned runs on eight hits, walked two, and struck out two in five innings of work.

