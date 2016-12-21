Holiday Inn Harrisburg East Sign 2-Year Hotel Agreement

December 21, 2016 - United Soccer League (USL) - Harrisburg City Islanders News Release





Harrisburg, PA - The Harrisburg City Islanders and the Holiday Inn Harrisburg East today announced their official hotel partnership for the 2017 and 2018 soccer seasons. Beginning in March 2017, the Holiday Inn Harrisburg East will lodge all visiting United Soccer League (USL) teams traveling to Pennsylvania's capital city for games. This collaboration will benefit both organizations and be an asset to Harrisburg.

Last year, the Harrisburg City Islanders hosted 15 home games between Harrisburg and Lancaster. The team will return to Harrisburg full-time in 2017 and host 16 USL home matches, which is expected to generate ample traffic to the city of Harrisburg and its surrounding areas.

"We are proud and honored to work with the staff at the Holiday Inn as our Official Hotel Partner for 2017 and 2018," states Patrice Pettis, Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Harrisburg City Islanders. The Holiday Inn Harrisburg East has 175 guest rooms and suites available for families, couples, business executives, and everyone in between. They also provide a restaurant, bar and lounge, indoor swimming pool, and guest laundry facilities that guests are strongly encouraged to utilize during their stay. The company prides themselves in providing an environment that comfortably accommodates everyone and embraces the hospitality of their friendly staff.

"As a longtime member of the USL, it is a top priority of ours to be one of the best USL hosts for our opposing teams. Partnering with the Holiday Inn Harrisburg East will allow this. We will be able to offer teams such as Montreal FC, New York Red Bulls II, and Tampa Bay Rowdies quality accommodations, easy access to the stadium, and a location that provides great food and entertainment within a drivable area," Pettis says.

"We are proud to be the 2017 partner of the Harrisburg City Islanders!" exclaims the Holiday Inn Harrisburg East staff, which is coincidentally comprised of soccer fans. "We love soccer and our family invites you to our hotel. While nestled within minutes of the Capitol of Pennsylvania and the "Sweetest Place on Earth", we ensure that you will enjoy your stay and realize you are only but a stranger once."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.