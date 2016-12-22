Holiday Break Soccer Camps

The Syracuse Silver Knights invite youngsters to learn from the players of Central New York's only professional soccer club at their annual Holiday Soccer Camp, which takes place Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 26-28, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Soccer camp presents a fun and healthy activity on days when student soccer stars are off from school. The camp will feature Silver Knights players Bo Jelovac and Ben Ramin among others.

It's a great opportunity for boys and girls to develop their soccer skills in a fun and friendly environment. Campers can opt for a one-day, two-day or three-day experience, and every camper will receive a free ticket to the Silver Knights match on Thursday, Dec. 29, versus the Baltimore Blast.

"Soccer, in general, has grown exponentially in CNY since the Salty Dog days," Silver Knights Assistant Coach Ryan Hall noted. "Just recently having three local youth teams compete on a national level is an accomplishment in itself. It's great to see the love and passion for the game continue to grow in this community, and I am excited to be a part of it."

The cost of one-day of camp is $35/player. The cost is $65/two days and $95/all three days. Club Vice-President Pete Ramin said the club is committed to offering a great and informative experience to young players, in addition to an opportunity to see the Silver Knights in action.

"The focus of our camps is for players to develop their skills, make new friends, and have fun playing the sport they love," Ramin said. "The club is also proud to invite these players to watch the Silver Knights, players whom they've had a chance to meet and learn from, represent our community at the Oncenter."

The camps will take place at the club's training facility, the Central New York Family Sports Centre, 7201 Jones Road, Syracuse, just off Route 690 W and the NYS Thruway.

For more information on the camps or to download a form to register for one, log onto www.syracusesilverknights.com/camps (http:// www.syracusesilverknights.com/camps) or call the Silver Knights at (315) 303-7261.

