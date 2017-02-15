Hogs to Recognize Local State Champs Friday

February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, top American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced today that they will recognize local high school state champions before Friday's game against the Cleveland Monsters.

Game time is 7 p.m. and the IceHogs will honor the Belvidere North Competitive Co-ed Cheer team and the Harlem Boy's Bowling team with a ceremony prior to Friday's contest. Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815) 968-5222 or online at www.icehogs.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

The Belvidere North Blue Thunder cheer team won the IHSA Cheer Co-ed division on Feb. 4 at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington with a score of 93.29 points for the program's first-ever state cheer championship. The Blue Thunder finished first at the IHSA Cheer Sectional at Belvidere North to qualify for the state competition.

The Harlem Boy's Bowling team finished with 12,998 total pins over the 60 games to claim their first-ever state bowling championship on Saturday, Jan. 28. at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon. The Huskies edged Hononegah by 184 pins in the two-day tournament after finishing runner-up to the Indians in the state championship in the 2014-15 season.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, February 15 vs. Cleveland Monsters at 10:30 a.m. The IceHogs welcome the Monsters on their annual School Day game. Wednesday is also a Winning Weekday and WXRX Dollar Day.

