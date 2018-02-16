Hogs to Host Brian Campbell on Wednesday, February 28
February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are giving several lucky fans the chance to meet Stanley Cup champion and former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman, Brian Campbell, when the Hogs host the Texas Stars on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at the BMO Harris Bank Center at 7 p.m.
[Tickets to Wednesday's game can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222.]
Each fan in attendance on Feb. 28 will receive a copy of the IceHogs game-day program, the Pig Pen, which will include a foldout poster of Campbell. A limited number of fans will also be granted the opportunity to meet the Blackhawks defenseman and receive an autograph, with a limit of one autograph per fan. Details on the autograph process will be announced at a later date.
The IceHogs will also play special tribute videos on the video board as part of the evening's celebrations, and Campbell will participate in a ceremonial puck drop prior to the start of the contest.
A veteran of 17 NHL seasons, Campbell notched 504 points (87g, 417a) and a +63 rating in 1,082 NHL games between the Buffalo Sabres (1999-2008), San Jose Sharks (2007-08), Blackhawks (2008-11, 2016-17) and Florida Panthers (2011-16). He was originally selected by the Sabres in 1997 NHL Draft, was a four-time NHL All-Star and helped lead Chicago to the Stanley Cup in 2010.
Next Home Game: Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Cleveland Monsters (6 p.m.)
Rockford completes the back end of a two-game home set against Cleveland with a 6 p.m. tilt on Saturday. The contest is the second of three "Our Town, Our Team" bobblehead giveaways, with the first 2,500 fans receiving a free bobblehead of Toronto Raptors guard, Fred VanVleet (presented by Rock Valley Culligan). Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2018
- Christopher Gibson records career-best third shutout of the season in Friday's shootout loss at Providence - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Penguins Lose in Lone Visit to Rochester - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Eight Is Great: Record-Setting Night Extends Win Streak to Five - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Boyd Scores Four Goals as Bears Beat Laval, 6-3 - Hershey Bears
- P-Bruins Win Defensive Battle with Bridgeport 1-0 in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Second Period Dooms Devils in 3-1 Loss at Utica - Binghamton Devils
- T-Birds Strong Start Unable to Sustain Itself in Loss to Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Beat Marlies for First Time at Yardmen Arena - Belleville Senators
- Comets Top Devils to Extend Point Streak to 14 - Utica Comets
- Flames Sign Backlund to a Six Year Contract - Stockton Heat
- Hogs to Host Brian Campbell on Wednesday, February 28 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Brandon Halverson from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Join the Senators at the Yardmen Arena on Family Day - Belleville Senators
- Senators to Welcome Mick Foley as Part of Team's Tribute to Wrestling Night - Belleville Senators
- Heat Open up Weekend Series at Home against San Jose Starting Tonight - Stockton Heat
- Spencer Watson Reassigned from Manchester (ECHL) to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- White Reassigned to Belleville While McCormick Recalled - Belleville Senators
- Bring Your Dog Game, Toy Night and Winning Wednesday Upcoming - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears Clash with Rocket in First Ever Meeting - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Assign Vinni Lettieri to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Host Alumni and Blackout Cancer Next Week - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Jason Dickinson - Texas Stars
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies - February 16 - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Face Senators on Friday Night - Toronto Marlies
- Sound Tigers Head up I-95 to Face Bruins Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Coreau Earns 12th Career Shutout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Coreau, Grand Rapids Tops Manitoba 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Special Teams Power Wolves to Franchise-Record 13th Consecutive Home Win - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.