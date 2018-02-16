Hogs to Host Brian Campbell on Wednesday, February 28

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are giving several lucky fans the chance to meet Stanley Cup champion and former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman, Brian Campbell, when the Hogs host the Texas Stars on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at the BMO Harris Bank Center at 7 p.m.

[Tickets to Wednesday's game can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222.]

Each fan in attendance on Feb. 28 will receive a copy of the IceHogs game-day program, the Pig Pen, which will include a foldout poster of Campbell. A limited number of fans will also be granted the opportunity to meet the Blackhawks defenseman and receive an autograph, with a limit of one autograph per fan. Details on the autograph process will be announced at a later date.

The IceHogs will also play special tribute videos on the video board as part of the evening's celebrations, and Campbell will participate in a ceremonial puck drop prior to the start of the contest.

A veteran of 17 NHL seasons, Campbell notched 504 points (87g, 417a) and a +63 rating in 1,082 NHL games between the Buffalo Sabres (1999-2008), San Jose Sharks (2007-08), Blackhawks (2008-11, 2016-17) and Florida Panthers (2011-16). He was originally selected by the Sabres in 1997 NHL Draft, was a four-time NHL All-Star and helped lead Chicago to the Stanley Cup in 2010.

Next Home Game: Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Cleveland Monsters (6 p.m.)

Rockford completes the back end of a two-game home set against Cleveland with a 6 p.m. tilt on Saturday. The contest is the second of three "Our Town, Our Team" bobblehead giveaways, with the first 2,500 fans receiving a free bobblehead of Toronto Raptors guard, Fred VanVleet (presented by Rock Valley Culligan). Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

