Hogs Stay Hot, Rout Griffins for 4th Straight Win

News Release

ROCKFORD, Ill. -Carl Dahlstrom and David Kampf each tallied three-point efforts as the Rockford IceHogs blitzed the Grand Rapids Griffins 7-2 Saturday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Rockford stretched its winning streak to four games and is now 5-0-0-0 against Grand Rapids in 2017-18.

Dahlstrom now has 10 points in his last seven outings, and currently owns a four-game point streak.

In total, 15 different Rockford players notched at least a point as the Hogs stretched their winning streak to four games.

The IceHogs opened the scoring 6:41 into the game as Andreas Martinsen recorded his third goal in four games for an early Rockford lead.

The scoreline remained 1-0 six minutes into the middle frame before Tomas Jurco struck again for Rockford. Jurco's marker stretched his goal streak to four games and brought his total to nine on the season.

Almost four minutes later, Darren Raddysh tripled the IceHogs' lead with his third of the year.

Matthew Highmore then added his team-leading 11th goal of the season just over a minute into the final frame, and Dahlstrom and Matheson Iacopell followed with a goal apiece in a two-minute span to stretch the Rockford lead to six.

Grand Rapids added a deuce in the third period, but Kampf iced the win for the IceHogs, scoring the team's seventh of the game with just over a minute to play.

J.F. Berube and Jeff Glass combined for 36 saves in the Rockford net, while the Griffins' Tom McCollum turned aside 25 of 32 pucks at the other end.

Next Home Game: The Rockford IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves for an Illinois Lottery Cup showdown on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drops at 7 p.m. The contest marks the third of nine Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays in 2017-18. If the Hogs win, tickets from Tuesday's game can be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value to the following Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays game on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Fans can also enjoy $2 tacos, select beer, and companion tickets as part of Taco Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

Rockford IceHogs 300 Elm Street Rockford, Illinois 61101 815.986.6465

The IceHogs events, dates, times and prices are subject to change without notice. Discounts not applicable to prior sales, subject to availability and cannot be combined with any other offer. Use of the IceHogs name, logo or any other images is prohibited without written permission from the Rockford IceHogs Professional Hockey Club.

Copyright 2017, Rockford IceHogs Professional Hockey

