Hogs Return to Action Seeking Bounce-Back Win against Monsters

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs host the Cleveland Monsters Saturday at the BMO Harris Bank Center seeking to avoid their first back-to-back home losses to the team since 2012-13.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m. and fans can tune in to all the action on Cozi TV 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 5:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or watch live at AHLlive.com (subscription required).

Matchup: The IceHogs (25-21-3-3, 5th Central) return to action Saturday having dropped three straight games and six of the last seven contests dating back to Jan. 27. Rockford boasts a 15-2-1-0 home record against the Monsters since the 2012-13 campaign and needs a victory tonight to avoid dropping back-to-back home games against Cleveland for the first time since that season.

Forward Matthew Highmore leads the Hogs in scoring against the Monsters with seven points (3g, 4a) in seven meetings. Overall, the rookie All-Star has potted a team-high 20 goals on the season to rank just one marker shy of setting the franchise's AHL rookie goals record. Fellow forward Anthony Louis is second on the team in scoring with 30 total points (9g, 21a) on the year, and takes the ice Saturday with points in seven of his last 10 games since Jan. 20.

Between the pipes, the IceHogs roster is bolstered by the return of Jeff Glass. The netminder made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks on Dec. 29 and appeared in 14 NHL contests prior to being assigned to the IceHogs on Thursday. Glass has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his last eight AHL games.

Cleveland (16-26-4-3, 6th Central) downed Rockford 3-1 on Tuesday and owns a 4-2-0-1 edge in the 2017-18 series with the IceHogs. The team is led on offense by the Broadhurst brothers, who, in addition to scoring a pair of goals on Tuesday, have combined for 15 points in seven meetings with Rockford this year. Alex Broadhurst leads all Cleveland skaters with nine points (4g, 5a) in seven tilts against the IceHogs, while Terry Broadhurst ranks second on team with six points (3g, 3a) in six contests.

Next Home Game: Sunday, Feb. 18 | Rockford vs Cleveland Monsters (4 p.m.)

The IceHogs take on the San Antonio Rampage at 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Sunday's slate of promotions includes Star Wars Night, which will feature more than 20 Star Wars characters on-hand at the BMO, and a Hammy Garden Gnome giveaway for the first 2,500 fans in attendance, courtesy of LawnCare by Walter Inc. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

