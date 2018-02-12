Hogs Open 3-Game Homestand with Taco Tuesday
February 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs open a three-game homestand at the BMO Harris Bank Center with a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday and Taco Tuesday contest against the Cleveland Monsters on Tuesday. Fans who attended last Wednesday's Winning Weekday game (Feb. 7) against the San Antonio Rampage may redeem their ticket stub from that contest for a free ticket of equal or lesser value to Tuesday's game against the Monsters.
TUESDAY, FEB. 13 vs. CLEVELAND MONSTERS
Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Fas Fuel Winning Weekday: If the Hogs win, tickets from Tuesday's game can be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value to the next Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays game on Wednesday, Feb. 28 against the Texas Stars. One lucky fan will also win a $50 gift card, courtesy of Fas Fuel, at the game.
*NOTE: Fans who attended last Wednesday's game (Feb. 7) may redeem their ticket stub from that game for a free ticket or equal or lesser value to Tuesday's contest against San Antonio.
Taco Tuesday: Fans can enjoy $2 tacos, select beer, and companion tickets as part of Taco Tuesday. The $2 beers will be available in the "X Beer Garden," which is located in Hog Heaven above Backyard BBQ. The $2 tacos can be purchased in the Mountain Dew Food Zone.
Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.IceHogs.com.
Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on Cozi TV 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.
